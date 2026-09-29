Public Lecture: Poppy DeltaDawn

Join Cranbrook Academy of Art at deSalle Auditorium for a free, public lecture with Poppy DeltaDawn on Thursday, October 15, at 6pm.

Artist, educator, writer, and Cranbrook Academy of Art alumna Poppy DeltaDawn (MFA Fiber 2016) will discuss her recent work, which moves between the loom and the land. At the center is "Fielding," a multi-year project built around restoring a native prairie hay meadow at the University of Kansas Field Station. Guided by the premise that the field is the artwork, the project sits alongside her ongoing practice in TC2 digital Jacquard weaving, where she treats ancient and computational textile technologies as continuous rather than opposed. DeltaDawn will speak to how ecology, craft, and land stewardship come together in a practice where weaving and basketry function not as metaphors for land, but as extensions of it.

DeltaDawn’s work has been exhibited at Tiger Strikes Asteroid, Zürcher Gallery, Ortega y Gassett Projects, and Below Grand in New York, among others. She has held residencies at Fire Island Artist Residency, Charlotte Street, Caldera Arts, MASS MoCA, and Vermont Studio Center, among others.

She is the author of RATIO: Digital Weaving to Change the World, and her work has been covered in Hyperallergic, Dezeen, and Maake Magazine. In addition to her personal practice, she is Assistant Professor of Textiles + Fiber at the University of Kansas.