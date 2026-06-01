Join us for an evening of Pure Michigan.

Set against the charm of Holland on Michigan’s western shore, this special event brings together exceptional spirits, rich history, and the kind of connection that defines Bourbon Women.

Joseph A. Magnus was founded on a simple yet powerful idea—whiskey as a catalyst for great conversation, close fellowship, and the sharing of meaningful moments. Remarkable then and just as compelling today, the brand represents the very best of American ingenuity and craftsmanship, continually reshaping how enthusiasts experience classic American spirits.

During the evening, we’ll journey through more than 125 years of history while exploring a highly acclaimed and award-winning portfolio of bourbons. Guiding us through this immersive experience are two extraordinary leaders: Ali Anderson, CEO of CraftCo, and Will Fabry, Head Distiller and Head Blender—bringing both expertise and storytelling to every pour.

This curated experience includes:

A welcome cocktail to set the tone

A guided tasting of several premium expressions

A thoughtfully paired dinner

Gift baskets, special drawings, and a few delightful surprises along the way

Expect an evening filled with exceptional bourbon, engaging conversation, and a deeper appreciation for a heritage brand that continues to evolve.