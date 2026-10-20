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Purse Bingo

Purse Bingo

Participate in an evening of fun at Purse Bingo!

Join us in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan on Thursday, November 5th, 2026 to play some bingo! Each round of bingo offers the chance to take home a beautiful handbag.

Each ticket includes 10 rounds of bingo, delicious appetizers, and refreshments. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a raffle and additional bingo cards will be available for purchase (onsite only). A cash bar will be available for guests 21 and older. Please note that this event is reserved for individuals 18 and older.

Doors will open at 5:00pm for check-in, allowing you time to peruse the raffle items and enjoy food & refreshments with your friends. Bingo will promptly start at 6:30pm and we’ll provide all the bingo supplies needed.

Proceeds from this event support the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance. For questions, please email info@mioca.org.

Tompkins Community Center
50
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance
734-800-6144
info@mioca.org
mioca.org

Artist Group Info

neubauer.megan@gmail.com
Tompkins Community Center
14920 Windmill Pointe Dr
, Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan 48230
https://mioca.org/events-programs/events/Purse-Bingo2