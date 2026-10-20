Participate in an evening of fun at Purse Bingo!

Join us in Grosse Pointe Park, Michigan on Thursday, November 5th, 2026 to play some bingo! Each round of bingo offers the chance to take home a beautiful handbag.

Each ticket includes 10 rounds of bingo, delicious appetizers, and refreshments. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in a raffle and additional bingo cards will be available for purchase (onsite only). A cash bar will be available for guests 21 and older. Please note that this event is reserved for individuals 18 and older.

Doors will open at 5:00pm for check-in, allowing you time to peruse the raffle items and enjoy food & refreshments with your friends. Bingo will promptly start at 6:30pm and we’ll provide all the bingo supplies needed.

Proceeds from this event support the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance. For questions, please email info@mioca.org.