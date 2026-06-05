Pzazz, an afternoon of poetry & jazz

Pzazz is where spoken word and live jazz meet in the most beautiful way. Smooth grooves, soulful poetry, and an atmosphere filled with creativity make this one of UrbanBeat’s most unique experiences. It’s the kind of afternoon that invites you to slow down, lean in, and leave feeling inspired. Doors open at 3:00 PM, show begins at 4:00 PM. Urban Beat Sunday / 4:00 PM / $10 Donations Appreciated