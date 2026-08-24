Spark your family’s creativity at Radiant Detroit: A Festival of Arts, Culture and Wellness! Presented by InsideOut Literary Arts, this free, all-ages festival brings art, poetry, and wellness to downtown Detroit. Catch moving performances by talented youth poets, try group wellness activities like cardio-drumming, yoga, and the hustle, enjoy art and music stations, and take home free books! Bring the whole family for food trucks, hands-on fun, and a Saturday packed with Detroit spirit.

Art activities include:

Try-a-musical-instrument station with Detroit Harmony

Movement and music for early learners with Audra Kubat and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Explore a mobile sound studio and make your own music and beats with Quest MCODY

Book giveaways with Birdie’s Bookmobile

Custom scent creation with Detroit Chempreneurist

Create a suncatcher with Live Coal

Make a necklace and buttons celebrating trees with Greening of Detroit

Custom poetry prescriptions and poetry activities with InsideOut poets

Wellness/physical activities include:

Gentle yoga with Randiah Camille Green

Hustle dance workshops with N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art

Cardio drumming with Drumatic Fitness

Sound meditation station with Sophiyah E.

Bubbles and hula hoop fun with D Hoops

Poetry performances by InsideOut student poets of all ages

Food trucks and so much more!!

Radiant Detroit is presented by InsideOut Literary Arts in partnership with Beacon Park and the Downtown Detroit Partnership. Additional support provided by Henry Ford Health, Farbman Group, and SMZ Inc.