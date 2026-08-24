Radiant Detroit: A Festival of Arts, Culture, and Wellness
Radiant Detroit: A Festival of Arts, Culture, and Wellness
Spark your family’s creativity at Radiant Detroit: A Festival of Arts, Culture and Wellness! Presented by InsideOut Literary Arts, this free, all-ages festival brings art, poetry, and wellness to downtown Detroit. Catch moving performances by talented youth poets, try group wellness activities like cardio-drumming, yoga, and the hustle, enjoy art and music stations, and take home free books! Bring the whole family for food trucks, hands-on fun, and a Saturday packed with Detroit spirit.
Art activities include:
Try-a-musical-instrument station with Detroit Harmony
Movement and music for early learners with Audra Kubat and the Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Explore a mobile sound studio and make your own music and beats with Quest MCODY
Book giveaways with Birdie’s Bookmobile
Custom scent creation with Detroit Chempreneurist
Create a suncatcher with Live Coal
Make a necklace and buttons celebrating trees with Greening of Detroit
Custom poetry prescriptions and poetry activities with InsideOut poets
Wellness/physical activities include:
Gentle yoga with Randiah Camille Green
Hustle dance workshops with N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art
Cardio drumming with Drumatic Fitness
Sound meditation station with Sophiyah E.
Bubbles and hula hoop fun with D Hoops
Poetry performances by InsideOut student poets of all ages
Food trucks and so much more!!
Radiant Detroit is presented by InsideOut Literary Arts in partnership with Beacon Park and the Downtown Detroit Partnership. Additional support provided by Henry Ford Health, Farbman Group, and SMZ Inc.