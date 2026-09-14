Rasa Festival of Indian Classical Dance 2026 - 10th Anniversary
Rasa Festival of Indian Classical Dance 2026 - 10th Anniversary
Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Akshara, Rasa Festival 2026 is a landmark event curated by Sreyashi Dey. This special festival presents a vibrant bouquet of Indian classical dance, bringing together five of Michigan's distinguished dance groups for an inspiring celebration of India's rich artistic heritage.
Riverside Arts Center
04:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Rasa Festival
Riverside Arts Center
76 N Huron StYpsilanti, Michigan 48197
7344802787
funkyrivertownfest@gmail.com