Reagan: His Life and Legend
Reagan: His Life and Legend
Max Boot, the distinguished political columnist, illuminates the untold story of Ronald Reagan, revealing the man behind the mythology. With its revelatory insights, Boot depicts a man with a good-versus-evil worldview derived from his moralistic upbringing and Hollywood westerns.
Join us for a conversation about the actor-turned-politician whose telegenic leadership ushered in a transformative conservative era in American politics and remained a man of profound contradictions, even to those closest to him.
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
Free to the public
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
734-205-0540
ford.library@nara.gov
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
1000 Beal AvenueAnn Arbor, Michigan 48109
ford.library@nara.gov