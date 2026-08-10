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Reagan: His Life and Legend

Reagan: His Life and Legend

Max Boot, the distinguished political columnist, illuminates the untold story of Ronald Reagan, revealing the man behind the mythology. With its revelatory insights, Boot depicts a man with a good-versus-evil worldview derived from his moralistic upbringing and Hollywood westerns.

Join us for a conversation about the actor-turned-politician whose telegenic leadership ushered in a transformative conservative era in American politics and remained a man of profound contradictions, even to those closest to him.

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
Free to the public
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
734-205-0540
ford.library@nara.gov
https://www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov/
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library
1000 Beal Avenue
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
ford.library@nara.gov