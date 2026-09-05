Reefer Madness at Riverwalk Theatre | September 10-13 & 17-20, 2026

In our Black Box studio theatre

Book by Kevin Murphy & Dan Studney

Music by Dan Studney

Lyrics by Kevin Murphy

Directed by Quinn Kelly

Music Direction by Kait Wilson

Choreography by Carmen Zavala

Bold, stylized, and wickedly funny, Reefer Madness delivers sharp political satire wrapped in pure musical mayhem, it's a trip that you’ll want to take over and over.

Thur 7pm | Fri-Sat 8pm | Sun 2pm

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Reefer Madness

A high camp spin on the 1936 propaganda film of the same name, Reefer Madness turns moral panic into musical mayhem. When a pair of clean‑cut teens fall into the clutches of the reefer den, their world erupts into wild jazz, over‑the‑top temptation, and hilariously exaggerated danger; all of which is played for sharp, satirical laughs. Packed with show‑stopping numbers, outrageous characters, and high‑energy spectacle, this cult‑classic is a riotous night out you won’t want to miss.

Content Notice: Strong drug themes, exaggerated violence, sexual situations, implied nudity, and mild to moderate profanity. These themes are presented in a highly stylized, spoof-like manner rather than being entirely realistic.

Tickets on sale now! https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=348817

Note: Offers to sell tickets in the Facebook event or on posts are usually not legitimate. Please coordinate all ticket purchases and exchanges through our box office. We do not sell our tickets on any secondary market sites.

More information: riverwalktheatre.com or 517-482-5700

Tickets are non-refundable except in the event of a performance cancellation. You may exchange tickets for a future performance via the link in your ticket confirmation email at no cost. You may call or email our office for assistance with this.

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Riverwalk Theatre’s operations are generously supported by:

-Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs

-Arts Council of Greater Lansing

-Community Foundation

-National Endowment for the Arts

Special Thank You to:

-Jackson

Reefer Madness is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

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Riverwalk Theatre, 228 Museum Drive in downtown Lansing.

City street parking is free after 5:00pm and on weekends.

Please heed any pay-to-park signs in private lots or ramps, RWT is not responsible for ticket or towing fees.

Reefer Madness runs approximately 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission.