Richard Thomas in Mark Twain Tonight!

Emmy-Award® winning Actor and 2025 Theater Hall of Fame Inductee Richard Thomas brings to life “the nation’s one true comic genius” (The New York Times) in Mark Twain Tonight!, written and originally performed by Hal Holbrook. Join the millions who have cheered for the legendary one-man show, bursting with Twain’s “uproariously funny” and “pungently wise” (Time Magazine) humor.

Most recently seen on Broadway in Our Town, on tour as Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, and on Netflix’s Ozark, Richard Thomas will return to Broadway in Spring 2026 in David Lindsay-Abaire’s The Balusters, directed by Kenny Leon. Beloved to generations as John-Boy Walton, Richard Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform Mark Twain Tonight! since the original.