Rock the Vote Big L & Code Blu

🎸 LANSING… ARE YOU READY TO ROCK THE VOTE? 🔥

This Sunday, UrbanBeat turns all the way UP as Big L & Code Blu bring the soul, funk, Motown, rock & R&B vibes to Old Town 🎶✨

Grab your crew, hit the dance floor, and get ready for an afternoon packed with powerhouse vocals, feel-good grooves, and nonstop energy 😎💥

🎤 Featuring:

Big L & Code Blu

with special guests Sweet C & The Sunset Riders 🎸

📍 @urbanbeatevents

📅 Sunday, May 17

⏰ Music starts at 3PM

Soulful sounds, funky rhythms, cold drinks, and BIG live energy… this is the Sunday vibe you’ve been waiting for 🙌🔥

🎟️ Don’t miss one of Lansing’s favorite live bands in an intimate venue built for dancing, singing, and good times