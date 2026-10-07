Join Food Gatherers and ann arbor’s 107one December 1st - 5th outside of the Westgate Kroger (Maple Rd.) for Rockin’ for the Hungry - Food Gatherers' largest fundraising event of the year. Help raise 1.5 million meals to meet the increased need for food in our community. Your gift will be matched by generous sponsors, so every dollar provides the equivalent of 4 meals!