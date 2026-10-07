Rockin' for the Hungry
Rockin' for the Hungry
Join Food Gatherers and ann arbor’s 107one December 1st - 5th outside of the Westgate Kroger (Maple Rd.) for Rockin’ for the Hungry - Food Gatherers' largest fundraising event of the year. Help raise 1.5 million meals to meet the increased need for food in our community. Your gift will be matched by generous sponsors, so every dollar provides the equivalent of 4 meals!
Westgate Kroger
06:00 AM - 07:00 PM, every day through Dec 05, 2026.
Event Supported By
Food Gatherers
734-761-2796
info@foodgatherers.org
Westgate Kroger
400 S. Maple RdAnn Arbor, Michigan 48103
734-761-2796
info@foodgatherers.org