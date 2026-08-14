Sacred Sundays Breathwork: Grand Rapids Edition

Sacred Sundays is a monthly community breathwork gathering returning to Grand Rapids for its second visit.

Guided by Emefa Boamah, this immersive experience uses the Somaxis™ Breathwork Method and a silent disco headphone format to create a deeply personal journey held within a supportive community container.

Each participant receives a wellness welcome bag and a post-event integration meditation. Sponsored by Bamboo Grand Rapids and Whoa Silent Disco. Whether you've experienced Sacred Sundays before or this is your first time — you belong here.