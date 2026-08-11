SamRose Comedy

Get ready for a night of laughs with Sam Rose: Eyes Up Here, a comedy show packed with sharp observations, hilarious stories, and an unapologetic take on life, relationships, and everything in between. Sam brings a fresh, relatable perspective to the stage with a style that is quick, honest, and guaranteed to keep you laughing. Grab your friends, grab a drink, and settle in for a night of comedy you won’t want to miss!

Rating: R

Tickets: General admission - $20 or Two for $30. Online only

Doors open at 4 pm. Show starts at 5 pm.

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