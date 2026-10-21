Santa Skate

Get ready for some holiday magic! Lace up your skates and join Santa Claus for a festive afternoon on the ice. Enjoy holiday music, cheerful fun, and plenty of opportunities to make lasting memories. Don't forget your camera – Santa will be ready for photos with family and friends and is excited to celebrate the season with you!

» Saturday, December 19 | 1 - 3 PM

» $5 Open Skate | $3 Skate Rental | No registration required