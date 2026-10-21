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Santa Skate

Santa Skate

Get ready for some holiday magic! Lace up your skates and join Santa Claus for a festive afternoon on the ice. Enjoy holiday music, cheerful fun, and plenty of opportunities to make lasting memories. Don't forget your camera – Santa will be ready for photos with family and friends and is excited to celebrate the season with you!

» Saturday, December 19 | 1 - 3 PM
» $5 Open Skate | $3 Skate Rental | No registration required

Ice Rink at Millennium Park
$5 Open Skate | $3 Skate Rental
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Ice Rink at Millennium Park
280 Romence Road
Portage, Michigan 49002
269-329-4522
https://www.discoverkalamazoo.com/event/santa-skate/102901/