Sarah Jarosz: 10 Years of Undercurrent

Originally from Wimberley, Texas, Sarah Jarosz is a six-time GRAMMY Award winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Since her recorded debut in 2009, she has released seven solo albums and two albums with I’m With Her, her band with Sara Watkins and Aoife O’Donovan. In addition to her multiple GRAMMY, Americana Music Association, and Folk Alliance awards, her work has received widespread critical praise from publications including Rolling Stone, The New York Times, and USA Today. Jarosz has appeared three times on PBS’s legendary Austin City Limits television show and numerous times on A Prairie Home Companion, Live From Here, and the Grand Ole Opry. She is currently based in Nashville, Tennessee.

SCHEDULE

6:30 PM | Doors Open

7:00 PM | Royce Auditorium Doors Open

7:30 PM | Concert Begins

9:00 PM | Post Concert Reception