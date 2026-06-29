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Saturday Open Hours

Saturday Open Hours

All are invited to drop in and tour the historic building, view exhibits, participate in astronomy-related activities, and view the sun with the Observatory’s solar telescope (weather permitting).

Noon–5 p.m. 1398 E. Ann at Observatory. Free. (734) 763–2230, detroitobservatory.umich.edu.

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
7347632230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
detroitobservatory.umich.edu
Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory
1398 E. Ann Street (entrance on Observatory Street)
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109
734.763.2230
detroit.observatory@umich.edu
https://detroitobservatory.umich.edu/