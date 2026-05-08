Savvy Sliders Celebrates Educators During National Teacher Appreciation Week!

In honor of the dedication and impact of educators nationwide, Savvy Sliders will be celebrating educators and school staff for their passion, skills, and impact on students, by offering a 10% discount on their entire bill* for teachers and school staff during National Teacher Appreciation Week!

All educators and school staff with proper identification or proof of school employment are eligible. Educators will need to provide proof when ordering in-store.

Monday, May 4 – Friday, May 8, 2026

Educators can take advantage of the 10% off their bill when they visit in-store.

*Offer valid for in-store orders only.

Restaurant hours vary by location. Visit www.SavvySliders.com to see a full list of locations and hours.