Saxophonist Wendell Harrison & Tribe Honors the Legacy of Spiritual Jazz Pharaoh Sanders Tribute at Aretha's Jazz Cafe

Sky Covington’s Preservation of Jazz proudly presents an extraordinary tribute honoring the life, sound, and spiritual legacy of legendary saxophonist Pharaoh Sanders on Monday, May 11, 2026, at Aretha's Jazz Cafe inside the historic Music Hall.

This powerful evening will feature celebrated Detroit jazz luminaries Wendell Harrison and Pamela Wise Harrison, whose artistry reflects the depth, freedom, and spiritual intensity that defined Sanders’ revolutionary contributions to jazz.

Known for his groundbreaking collaborations with John Coltrane and his own trans formative body of work, Pharaoh Sanders reshaped modern jazz through transcendent improvisation, African diasporic rhythms, and deeply spiritual expression. This tribute honors not only his unmistakable sound, but his enduring philosophy of music as prayer, healing, and liberation.

Audiences can expect an immersive and soul-stirring evening of improvisation, spiritual exploration, and musical reverence celebrating one of jazz’s most fearless innovators.

Event Details

Pharaoh Sanders Tribute

📍 Aretha's Jazz Cafe

📅 Monday, May 11, 2026

🕕 Doors Open: 6:00 PM

🎶 Showtime: 7:30 PM

🎟 Tickets: $40

About The Preservation of Jazz

Founded by Sky Covington, The Preservation of Jazz is dedicated to celebrating, preserving, and elevating the legacy of jazz and Black American music through curated tributes, educational programming, and cultural arts initiatives that connect audiences to the spiritual and historical roots of the music while supporting today’s master artists.