Seussical

Based on the works of Dr. Seuss

Directed by Tom Ferris

A fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Blending characters and stories from various Dr. Seuss books, including Horton Hears a Who! and Horton Hatches the Egg.

This fast-paced, high-energy production will bring to life the many unusual characters in the books of Dr. Seuss that have delighted children for many years. This popular musical that brings Dr. Seuss characters to life on stage. It features beloved characters like Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, and more as they explore themes of friendship, loyalty, and the importance of believing in oneself.

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Book by Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty

Co-Conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephan Flaherty and Eric Idle

Performances:

June 4-7 & 11-14, 2026

Thur-Fri-Sat 7pm | Sun 2pm

Riverwalk Theatre

228 Museum Drive in downtown Lansing

Additional parking is available on Michigan Ave. and the Lansing Center parking garage

Tickets are on sale now: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=288597

$25 Adult

$20 Senior/Student/Military

$15 Child (under 12yrs)

This production is on our Rotary Main Stage and seating is assigned.

Generously underwritten by Jack & Marge Hetherington

Seussical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are supplied by MTI.

www.mtishows.com

Sponsored in part by MSU Federal Credit Union