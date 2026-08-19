Shakespeare Upon Avon Presents: "The Winter's Tale" by William Shakespeare

Rochester Christian University and UnCovered Theatre Present Shakespeare Upon Avon: The Winter’s Tale

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI – Rochester Christian University Theatre Company presents The Winter’s Tale, as part of the annual award-winning Shakespeare festival, Shakespeare Upon Avon.

Shakespeare Upon Avon is an award-winning outdoor theatre festival performed in beautiful Lake Norcentra Park on RCU's campus. Don’t miss this year’s epic tale of jealousy, loss, and redemption. Grab your favorite lawn chair or picnic blanket and join us for The Winter’s Tale!

Performances of The Winter’s Tale will be September 17-20 and 24-26 at 7:30 p.m. and with matinee on September 20 at 2:30 p.m.. All performances will take place in performance spaces on the campus of Rochester Christian University at 800 W. Avon Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48307. Performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays will take place in the outdoor theatre behind Palmer Hall. Accessing the outdoor theatre requires walking down fifteen (15) steps. Sunday performances will take place in our fully accessible, indoor space: the Richardson Academic Center Theater. Tickets are $5 for students and $18 for adults, with discounts available for seniors, veterans, and alumni. Tickets can be purchased online anytime and our in-person box office opens an hour before each performance. To purchase tickets online and find more info, visit www.rcu.edu/shakespeare-upon-avon/. If you have questions e-mail theatre@rcu.edu.

