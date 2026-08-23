SHE Moves Women's Wellness Experience
SHE Moves Women's Wellness Experience
SHE_____ is bringing its signature event, SHE Moves Plymouth, to Downtown Plymouth on Sunday, August 23, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
SHE Moves Plymouth
Date: Sunday, August 23, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m
Location: Kellogg Park & The Gathering Pavilion
Downtown Plymouth, Michigan
Event Highlights
Beginner-friendly BC Pilates class
Curated marketplace featuring local and women-owned businesses
Wellness experiences and interactive activations
Local food and beverage offerings
Shopping, networking, and community connection
A full day celebrating wellness, entrepreneurship, and Downtown Plymouth
Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased online at www.EventBrite.com under She Moves Plymouth, or at the door (check-in desk). Advance registration is encouraged due to limited capacity.
For tickets:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/she-moves-plymouth-tickets-1994054027274