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SHE Moves Women's Wellness Experience

SHE Moves Women's Wellness Experience

SHE_____ is bringing its signature event, SHE Moves Plymouth, to Downtown Plymouth on Sunday, August 23, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

SHE Moves Plymouth

Date: Sunday, August 23, 2026
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m
Location: Kellogg Park & The Gathering Pavilion
Downtown Plymouth, Michigan

Event Highlights
Beginner-friendly BC Pilates class
Curated marketplace featuring local and women-owned businesses
Wellness experiences and interactive activations
Local food and beverage offerings
Shopping, networking, and community connection
A full day celebrating wellness, entrepreneurship, and Downtown Plymouth

Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased online at www.EventBrite.com under She Moves Plymouth, or at the door (check-in desk). Advance registration is encouraged due to limited capacity.

For tickets:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/she-moves-plymouth-tickets-1994054027274

Kellogg Park
35.00
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Kellogg Park