SHE Moves Women's Wellness Experience

SHE_____ is bringing its signature event, SHE Moves Plymouth, to Downtown Plymouth on Sunday, August 23, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

SHE Moves Plymouth

Date: Sunday, August 23, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

Location: Kellogg Park & The Gathering Pavilion

Downtown Plymouth, Michigan

Event Highlights

Beginner-friendly BC Pilates class

Curated marketplace featuring local and women-owned businesses

Wellness experiences and interactive activations

Local food and beverage offerings

Shopping, networking, and community connection

A full day celebrating wellness, entrepreneurship, and Downtown Plymouth

Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased online at www.EventBrite.com under She Moves Plymouth, or at the door (check-in desk). Advance registration is encouraged due to limited capacity.

For tickets:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/she-moves-plymouth-tickets-1994054027274