Shovels & Rope
Shovels & Rope
One night in the middle of the night there were a series of noises coming from above which lead to a series of thoughts. It sounded like something was working. Building something… A nest for its family? A trap for its prey? This led to more thoughts about unseen things at work. A God? A voice in your head? It all feels kind of made up until someone responds to it.
SCHEDULE
6:30 PM | Doors Open
7:00 PM | Royce Auditorium Doors Open
7:30 PM | Concert Begins
9:00 PM | Post Concert Reception
St. Cecilia Music Center
$25-$55
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 21 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
St. Cecilia Music Center
(616) 459-2224
tickets@scms-online.org
St. Cecilia Music Center
24 Ransom Avenue NEGrand Rapids, Michigan 49503
(616) 459-2224
tickets@scmc-online.org