SING. PLAY. SPEAK. MUSIC CLASS WITH MISS CALISSA

Classes will take place Wednesdays and will feature fun and interactive classes for young children that encourage movement, language, social skills, and activities that support speech all while bonding through music. Bring your little ones and a blanket (classes are geared towards children birth to five years) for free, fun, and interactive music classes on the lawn.

WHERE:

Festival Park - The Village of Rochester Hills

104 N. Adams Road, Rochester Hills, MI 48309

At the corner of Adams and Walton

COST:

Free

DATES:

Wednesday, June 3 – 10:00am-10:45am "Sing Hello to Summer!"

Wednesday, June 10 – 10:00am-10:45am "On the Move: Transportation Week"

Wednesday, June 17 – 10:00am-10:45am "Animal Jams"

Wednesday, June 24 – 10:00am-10:45am "Move to the Beat"

Wednesday, July 1 – 10:00am-10:45am "Stars & Stripes: 4th of July"

Wednesday, July 8 – 10:00am-10:45am "Disney Week"

Wednesday, July 15 – 10:00am-10:45am "Under the Sea"

Wednesday, July 22 – 10:00am-10:45am "Tiny Travelers"

Wednesday, July 29 – 10:00am-10:45am "All About the Weather"

Wednesday, August 5 – 10:00am-10:45am "Favorites Week"

Wednesday, August 12 – 10:00am-10:45am "Pajama Jams"

Wednesday, August 19 – 10:00am-10:45am "On the Farm"