Bewitching Book Tours Conjures the Second Annual Spooktastic Haunted Book Fair

A Wickedly Grown-Up Twist on the Childhood Favorite Scholastic Book Fair — Featuring 18 Local Authors, Artists, and Book Vendors

Dust off your broomstick and dig out your favorite hearth-side reading chair: Bewitching Book Tours is summoning the spirits once more for the second annual Spooktastic Haunted Book Fair, the deliciously dark, grown-up answer to the Scholastic Book Fairs you used to beg your parents for money to attend.

This year's haunting happens on Saturday, October 17, from 12–3 p.m. at Creative Cafe, 3318 Corunna Rd, Flint, MI 48503 — and the cobwebs are already being hung.

Book lovers with a taste for the eerie and otherworldly are invited to creep, browse, and binge-shop their way through tables stacked with dark and paranormal romance, spine-tingling horror, haunting histories, and fantastical tales perfect for readers who like their stories a little cursed and their endings a little bloody.

This isn't your average book fair. Eighteen local authors, artists, and book vendors will be on hand to chat, sign, and tempt you into adding "just one more" to your TBR pile (we don't judge). Beyond the books, shoppers will find bookmarks, stickers, and other macabre merchandise to complete their haunted haul — plus free goodie bags for the first 25 who walk through the door. New this year- raffle tickets for prizes that will be awarded at 2pm.

Genres haunting the tables this year include:

• 🖤 Romance

• 🐉 Romantasy

• 🩸 Dark Romance

• 👻 Paranormal Romance

• 🔪 Horror

• ⚰️ Haunted History

• 🌙 Urban Fantasy

• 🔮 Speculative Fiction

• ☕ Cozy Mystery

• ...and more lurking surprises

Whether you're hunting for your next obsession-worthy paranormal romance, a ghost story to read by candlelight, or just a perfectly spooky souvenir, the Spooktastic Haunted Book Fair has something wicked for every reader.

