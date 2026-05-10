STUDIO GHIBLI FEST 2026

Don’t miss the chance to experience these breathtaking animated masterpieces back on the big screen where they belong! From the sweeping landscapes to the iconic characters that have captured hearts for generations, there is truly no better way to immerse yourself in the magic of Ghibli and other foreign films than in the theater.

Locations: Select Emagine Theatres in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin

Film Schedule:

October 17 – Spirited Away - 25th Anniversary

*Offer may not be offered at Emagine Woodhaven or The Riviera Powered by Emagine.

** In select theatres.

Theaters, dates, and showtimes are subject to change.

Visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com for a full list of theatre locations and showtimes.