Study ranks states on elevated lead levels in drinking water

A new study finds Michigan had the third most residents affected by elevated lead levels in drinking water in 2025.

The study was done for the group Protect Kids From Lead Coalition.

According to the study, elevated lead levels were detected in 12 Michigan water systems in 2025, affecting 177,923 Michiganders. Nationally, 231 community water systems exceeded federal action levels for lead last year, affecting more than two million Americans.

Illinois and Massachusetts topped the national survey, with elevated lead levels in tap water affecting more than 800,000 residents in 2025.

But despite the numbers, the study’s authors credited state regulators with doing a great job identifying lead in tap water.

Kevin Letterly is a Director at Current Strategies. He said Michigan is making a lot of progress on water quality.

The state recently lowered its lead action level for lead in water. Starting in January 2025, the lead action level was lowered from 15 parts per billion to 12.

“The approach Michigan has been using for sampling of lead is going to be used as the national approach in the upcoming lead and copper rule improvements,” said Letterly.

Letterly estimated that nationally, $50 to 80 billion in federal funding is needed to replace millions of lead service lines connecting homes to city water mains.

A decade ago, the Flint water crisis brought the issue of lead contamination in drinking water to the nation's attention.

Lead exposure is related to numerous health issues, especially in young children.