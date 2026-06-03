Summer Concert Series At Festival Park

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to Festival Park as you watch live concert performances Friday and Saturday evenings throughout the summer. During these free concerts, guests will be energized with a variety of musical acts including rock n' roll, country, and contemporary that all ages will enjoy. A full list of performers can be found online at TheVORH.com.

6/5 - True Blue Classic Rock

6/6 - Stephan Rahrig Band

6/12 - Stephan Rahrig Band

6/13 - Zenagain

6/20 - UC3 Trio

6/26 - Zenagain

6/27 - True Blue Classic Rock

7/17 - True Blue Classic Rock

8/8 - True Blue Classic Rock

Location: The Gazebo in Festival Park

Cost: Free

Dates: Fridays and Saturday Evenings

Time: 5:00pm-8:00pm

