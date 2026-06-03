Summer Concert Series At Festival Park
Summer Concert Series At Festival Park
Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to Festival Park as you watch live concert performances Friday and Saturday evenings throughout the summer. During these free concerts, guests will be energized with a variety of musical acts including rock n' roll, country, and contemporary that all ages will enjoy. A full list of performers can be found online at TheVORH.com.
6/5 - True Blue Classic Rock
6/6 - Stephan Rahrig Band
6/12 - Stephan Rahrig Band
6/13 - Zenagain
6/20 - UC3 Trio
6/26 - Zenagain
6/27 - True Blue Classic Rock
7/17 - True Blue Classic Rock
8/8 - True Blue Classic Rock
Location: The Gazebo in Festival Park
Cost: Free
Dates: Fridays and Saturday Evenings
Time: 5:00pm-8:00pm
The Village of Rochester Hills
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
The Village of Rochester Hills