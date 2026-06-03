© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer Concert Series At Festival Park

Summer Concert Series At Festival Park

Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to Festival Park as you watch live concert performances Friday and Saturday evenings throughout the summer. During these free concerts, guests will be energized with a variety of musical acts including rock n' roll, country, and contemporary that all ages will enjoy. A full list of performers can be found online at TheVORH.com.

6/5 - True Blue Classic Rock
6/6 - Stephan Rahrig Band
6/12 - Stephan Rahrig Band
6/13 - Zenagain
6/20 - UC3 Trio
6/26 - Zenagain
6/27 - True Blue Classic Rock
7/17 - True Blue Classic Rock
8/8 - True Blue Classic Rock

Location: The Gazebo in Festival Park
Cost: Free
Dates: Fridays and Saturday Evenings
Time: 5:00pm-8:00pm

The Village of Rochester Hills
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
The Village of Rochester Hills