Sustainability in Action: PBS “50 States of Sustainability”

Join us for a screening of Episode #101 of “50 States of Sustainability,” a PBS series highlighting people and communities across the country who are developing practical solutions to environmental challenges. Episode #101 brings together three compelling stories: a solar farm that produces renewable energy and food through agrivoltaics; the founder of the Rocky Mountain Institute reflecting on the critical role of energy efficiency; and an 11-year-old beekeeper making the case for protecting bees and pollinators.

Following the screening, a diverse panel of University of Michigan faculty, sustainability practitioners, local leaders and representatives from “50 States of Sustainability” will explore the connections among clean energy, agriculture, land use, energy efficiency and biodiversity.

Sponsored by: University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, College of Engineering, Office of Campus Sustainability and 50 States of Sustainability

