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Teen Acting Class: Own the Stage

Teen Acting Class: Own the Stage

Ready to take your acting to the next level? This class mixes technique, creativity, and teamwork through movement, games, and scene work that keep things active and fun. You’ll learn how to use your voice, body, and focus while building confidence, trusting your instincts, and performing with energy and presence.

The Inspired Acting Company
$100
Every week through Nov 30, 2026.
Monday: 04:30 PM - 05:30 PM
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Event Supported By

The Inspired Acting Company
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
www.inspiredacting.org
The Inspired Acting Company
1124 E. West Maple Rd.
Walled Lake, Michigan 48390
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
www.inpsiredacting.org