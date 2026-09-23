Teen Theatre Class: Musical Theatre
Teen Theatre Class: Musical Theatre
This musical theatre class is all about making songs come alive on stage. You’ll dig into lyrics and music to uncover character, emotion, and story while learning how to sing with purpose, not just good notes. Through hands-on song work, you’ll make bold choices, build confidence, and discover how to use your voice to connect with an audience and tell a powerful story.
The Inspired Acting Company
$100
Every week through Nov 02, 2026.
Monday: 04:30 PM - 05:30 PM
Monday: 04:30 PM - 05:30 PM
Event Supported By
The Inspired Acting Company
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org
The Inspired Acting Company
1124 E. West Maple Rd.Walled Lake, Michigan 48390
248-863-9953
info@inspiredacting.org