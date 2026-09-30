© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ten Pound Fiddle: Flamy Grant

Ten Pound Fiddle: Flamy Grant

Flamy Grant is a trailblazing artist from Asheville, North Carolina. No matter the
category, she sets stages on fire with blistering vocals, bold looks, brilliant
songwriting, and brave storytelling. Flamy made drag history in 2023 when her
debut album Bible Belt Baby reached #1 on the iTunes Christian music charts,
earning her headlines in Rolling Stone, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, People,
and more.

Here are just a few more of the accolades tucked away in Flamy’s makeup kit:

2026 Nominee for Album of the Year, International Folk Music Awards
2025 Asheville Fringe Arts Festival winner for Audience Favorite for her solo comedy cabaret show “Apocalypse WOW!”
2025 International Folk Music Award nominee for Best Artist
2024 Queerty Awards nominee for Drag Royalty
2023 Kerrville Folk Festival winner for the New Folk Songwriting Competition
2023 QueerX Award nominee for Best Drag Artist
Beautifully blending her Appalachian roots with drag artistry and musical
excellence, Flamy has stormed stages from Los Angeles to London, from New York
to the Netherlands, racking up over 1.5 million streams on digital music platforms.
This powerhouse vocalist, intrepid songwriter, and shame-slaying drag queen
serves up a therapeutic, theatrical experience that is fearless, flamboyant, and full
of heart.

https://www.flamygrant.com/

More Information

UrbanBeat
$25.00
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UrbanBeat
5173318440
events@urbanbeatevents.com
UrbanBeat
1213 Turner Street
Lansing, Michigan 48906