Ten Pound Fiddle: Flamy Grant

Flamy Grant is a trailblazing artist from Asheville, North Carolina. No matter the

category, she sets stages on fire with blistering vocals, bold looks, brilliant

songwriting, and brave storytelling. Flamy made drag history in 2023 when her

debut album Bible Belt Baby reached #1 on the iTunes Christian music charts,

earning her headlines in Rolling Stone, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, People,

and more.

Here are just a few more of the accolades tucked away in Flamy’s makeup kit:

2026 Nominee for Album of the Year, International Folk Music Awards

2025 Asheville Fringe Arts Festival winner for Audience Favorite for her solo comedy cabaret show “Apocalypse WOW!”

2025 International Folk Music Award nominee for Best Artist

2024 Queerty Awards nominee for Drag Royalty

2023 Kerrville Folk Festival winner for the New Folk Songwriting Competition

2023 QueerX Award nominee for Best Drag Artist

Beautifully blending her Appalachian roots with drag artistry and musical

excellence, Flamy has stormed stages from Los Angeles to London, from New York

to the Netherlands, racking up over 1.5 million streams on digital music platforms.

This powerhouse vocalist, intrepid songwriter, and shame-slaying drag queen

serves up a therapeutic, theatrical experience that is fearless, flamboyant, and full

of heart.

https://www.flamygrant.com/

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