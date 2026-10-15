Textile Exploration Day 2027

90-minute “sampler” classes or short beginner-friendly hands-on workshops for adult members of the community to explore textiles and the fiber arts.

A total of twenty-four (24) different classes are offered in various techniques including spinning, weaving, felting, and braiding. Classes are open to the public with a $10 contribution (per class) toward materials and limited to two (2) classes per person. Class sizes are small and require advance reservations.

A wide variety of fiber art topics will be presented including weaving techniques in multi- harness, pin loom, card or tablet, diagonal, tapestry and weaving on a foam core loom. Spinning methods include drop spindle, finger spinning and traditional spinning wheel. Both wet felting and needle felting classes are scheduled, in addition to braiding, finger loop braiding, and rug hooking. Classes will be instructed by WWAS Guild members, many of whom teach classes professionally and collectively represent decades of experience in the fiber arts. This program is being offered to educate the public and to stimulate a broader appreciation of textiles and the fiber arts in the West Michigan community.