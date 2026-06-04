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The Acting Company: A Midsummer Night's Dream

The Acting Company: A Midsummer Night's Dream

A rapturous, fresh take on one of William Shakespeare’s most popular and widely performed plays, The Acting Company’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream is a captivating, coming-of-age story that will surprise and delight! In this fast-paced, crowd-pleasing comedy, a pair of young lovers flee to an enchanted forest where a troupe of amateur actors rehearse a play. With the help of a mystical flower, the fairy king, and queen’s mischievous servant, Puck, creates chaos for these unsuspecting humans, leading to mistaken identities, romantic entanglements, and comical transformations. Bursting with mirth, music, magic, and mayhem, this uplifting tale of illusion and love comes to life with an electric cast.

Wharton Center For Performing Arts
From $39 with a subscription
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 9 Feb 2027
Get Tickets
Wharton Center For Performing Arts
750 E. Shaw Ln
East Lansing, Michigan 48824
1-800-WHARTON
wharton@msu.edu
https://www.whartoncenter.com/