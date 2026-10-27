Annual Potters Market Returns to Southfield Dec. 3–6

Looking for unique holiday gifts or something special for your home? The Annual Potters Market returns to the Southfield Pavilion December 3–6, bringing together more than 100 ceramic artists and thousands of handcrafted pieces at one of the nation's largest pottery sales.

Explore a 17,000-square-foot marketplace filled with one-of-a-kind ceramics, including mugs, bowls, teapots, serving dishes, sculptures, jewelry, ornaments, vases and more. From functional stoneware and porcelain to distinctive raku and smoke-fired creations, there's something for every style and budget. Visitors can also enjoy daily live pottery demonstrations, meet artists and discover the craftsmanship behind their work. New pieces will be added throughout the weekend, so there's always something different to explore!

The market also gives shoppers an opportunity to support a meaningful cause. Participating artists will donate pottery to a special charity sale benefiting Leader Dogs for the Blind, which helps people who are blind or visually impaired develop skills for safe, independent travel.

Event Details

Location: Southfield Pavilion, 26000 Evergreen Road, Southfield

Dates and Hours:

Thursday, Dec. 3: 6–9 p.m. (Preview Night, $10 admission)

Friday, Dec. 4: 10 a.m.–7 p.m. (Free admission)

Saturday, Dec. 5: 10 a.m.–6 p.m. (Free admission)

Sunday, Dec. 6: 10 a.m.–5 p.m. (Free admission)

Parking: Free throughout the event.

Whether you're shopping for holiday gifts, adding to your pottery collection or simply enjoying a day surrounded by art, the Annual Potters Market offers a chance to discover something truly unique.

Learn more at ThePottersMarket.com.