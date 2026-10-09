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THE BOOK OF MORMON

THE BOOK OF MORMON

The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century.” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award® winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

Ticket prices for all seats start at $54.50. WMU Students may receive 50% off their ticket with a valid Bronco ID. Tickets can be purchased online at millerauditorium.com, by phone at (269) 387-2300, or at the Miller Auditorium Box Office, open Monday-Friday, Noon-6 p.m. for phone and in-person orders. For more information, please visit millerauditorium.com or call the Miller Auditorium Box Office at (269) 387-2300.

Avoid ticket scams by purchasing ONLY through millerauditorium.com or the Miller Auditorium Box Office. Third-party fraudulent sellers may list tickets at inflated prices or sell invalid tickets.

Miller Auditorium
$54.50-$136.00
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Mar 24, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Miller Auditorium
(269) 387-2300
MA-tickets@wmich.edu
https://www.millerauditorium.com/
Miller Auditorium
1341 Theatre Dr.
Kalamazoo, Michigan 49008
(269) 387-2300
MA-tickets@wmich.edu
https://www.millerauditorium.com