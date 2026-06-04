The Boy Who Cried Wolf
The Boy Who Cried Wolf
This beautiful, warming, wintery tale brings the story of a bother of a boy, a mithered mother, and a grand old brass band of a granddad. All set in the village of knitters with fingers flicking, needles clicking, and where every new Christmas jumper tells a tale!
Inspired by Aesop’s beloved fable, this wonderful tale has a gifted ensemble of actor musicians who play the endearing characters, the hilarious sheep and perhaps a wolf or two!
Tutti Frutti Productions brings you this much-loved story brimming with fun, live music, unforgettable songs, and delightful characters.
“4 stars- tutti frutti bring silliness, imagination, and sheep to Aesop’s well-known fable.”
—The Stage
Wharton Center For Performing Arts
From $14 with a subscription
01:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 1 May 2027
Wharton Center For Performing Arts
750 E. Shaw LnEast Lansing, Michigan 48824
1-800-WHARTON
wharton@msu.edu