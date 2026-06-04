The Boy Who Cried Wolf

This beautiful, warming, wintery tale brings the story of a bother of a boy, a mithered mother, and a grand old brass band of a granddad. All set in the village of knitters with fingers flicking, needles clicking, and where every new Christmas jumper tells a tale!

Inspired by Aesop’s beloved fable, this wonderful tale has a gifted ensemble of actor musicians who play the endearing characters, the hilarious sheep and perhaps a wolf or two!

Tutti Frutti Productions brings you this much-loved story brimming with fun, live music, unforgettable songs, and delightful characters.

“4 stars- tutti frutti bring silliness, imagination, and sheep to Aesop’s well-known fable.”

—The Stage