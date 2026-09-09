Visit the Clements Library for a celebration the publication of “The City on Three Lakes: A Maritime History of Charlevoix & the Surrounding Region,” co-authored by David L. Miles and Clements Board Member Ole Lyngklip and published by the Charlevoix Historical Society. We’re proud to have been heavily involved in the publication, with Curator of Maps and Graphics Sierra Laddusaw co-authoring a chapter with Assistant Curator of Maps Mary Pedley and many postcards from the David V. Tinder Collection of Michigan Photography sprinkled throughout the book. Sierra will present on some of the maps of Michigan featured in the book, and Assistant Curator of Graphics Jakob Dopp will show off some of the real photo postcards that were included.