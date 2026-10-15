The Factorié | Grand Opening
The Factorié | Grand Opening
Join us for the grand opening of The Factorié, Birmingham’s newest destination for contemporary art, sculpture, fashion, and design. Founded by artist Randi Matalas and veteran gallerist Corey Hampson, the gallery celebrates the intersection of creativity, craftsmanship, and Detroit’s legacy of innovation. Discover a distinctive vision of contemporary art in an evening of art, culture, and inspiration.
The Factorié Grand Opening
Saturday, October 24, 2026
6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
163 Townsend Street; Birmingham, Michigan
factoriegallery.com
The Factorié
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
The Factorié