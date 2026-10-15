Join us for the grand opening of The Factorié, Birmingham’s newest destination for contemporary art, sculpture, fashion, and design. Founded by artist Randi Matalas and veteran gallerist Corey Hampson, the gallery celebrates the intersection of creativity, craftsmanship, and Detroit’s legacy of innovation. Discover a distinctive vision of contemporary art in an evening of art, culture, and inspiration.

The Factorié Grand Opening

Saturday, October 24, 2026

6:00 pm - 11:00 pm

163 Townsend Street; Birmingham, Michigan

factoriegallery.com