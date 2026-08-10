A celebrated classic of modern theatre, this unforgettable story explores dreams, family, and the search for escape.

Capture a moment with The Glass Menagerie in the Carver Studio from January 15-24.

Tennessee Williams’ celebrated autobiographical memory play offers a moving look into the lives of a struggling American family, blending tenderness, beauty, and emotional depth. This unforgettable play captures the fragile line between hope and heartbreak. Set in St. Louis during the Great Depression, this powerful play follows Tom Wingfield, a young man struggling between family duty and his desire for freedom. As his mother, Amanda Wingfield, pushes him to find a gentleman caller for his shy sister, Laura Wingfield, an unexpected dinner guest, Jim O’Connor; sets the stage for an evening that changes everything.

Purchase Tickets: https://bit.ly/TheGlassMenagerie-Tickets-Jan15-24

Flex Pass Subscriptions: https://bit.ly/KazooCivicFlexPass

Group Rates: Call (269) 343-1313 or visit: https://bit.ly/KzooCivicGroupTix

Performance Dates and Times:

• Friday, January 15, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, January 16, 2027, at 7:30 PM*

• Sunday, January 17, 2027, at 2:00 PM

• Friday, January 22, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Saturday, January 23, 2027, at 7:30 PM

• Sunday, January 24, 2027, at 2:00 PM

*January 16 at 7:30 PM - ASL Interpreted & Audio Description Services Available

By Tennessee Williams

THE GLASS MENAGERIE is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (www.dramatists.com)

