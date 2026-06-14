The Heddy Galore Comedy Show

In their infinite, yet perhaps misguided, wisdom, our friends at Cadillac Straits Brewing Company have once again graciously allowed us, your humble servants of Heddy Galore, to return to their august taproom for another evening of ridiculous improv comedy, all in service to our benefactor, Heddy. What will stay the same? What will be different? Who knows? All we can say is, we're sorry. Plus, the ubiquitous improv jam follows the show.