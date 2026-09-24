The Intimacy of Memories brings together artists working across installation, fiber, and painting to explore nostalgia and longing for the past. Sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch each spark memory and recollection. The exhibition becomes a dialogue between memory, movement, and culture, offering visual parallels between the past we long for and the present we inhabit.

Opening Reception: October 9th, 2026 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

Participating artists: 'Jide Aje, Meli Bandera, Cydney Camp, Alexander Daniels Escobar, Madhurima Ganguly, Fatema Haque, Reid Hulleza, Paloma Núñez-Reguiero, Miriam Uhura, Dino Valdez

