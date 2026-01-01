The Moth: Divas (Ann Arbor - 9/15/2026)

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

DIVAS. Prepare a five-minute story about main character energy. From power plays to personal awakenings, glamorous to chaotic. Backstage meltdowns, ruthless comebacks, or the day you discovered your inner superstar. Tell us how you simply refuse to apologize for taking up space. High heels optional, confidence required. And now the nominees for best leading actor in a drama series are… !