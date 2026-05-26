The Moth: Frenemies (Ann Arbor - 10/20/2026)

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

FRENEMIES. Prepare a five-minute story about the razor-thin line between friend and foe. The relationships that drive you up the wall or the connections you can’t quite quit. Besties turned competitors. Teammates who steal the spotlight. Siblings who keep the score. One-upping neighbors and too-cool colleagues. Love to hate, or hate to love—it's complicated!