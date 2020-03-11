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The Moth: Home for the Holidays (Ann Arbor - 11/3/2026)

The Moth: Home for the Holidays (Ann Arbor - 11/3/2026)

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS. Prepare a five-minute story about embracing every aspect of the holiday season. From the chaos of family gatherings, an unexpected reunion, or a kick under the table to keep the peace. To the bustling meal preparations or take-out for one. The humor, the heartbreak, the tension, or nostalgia that connects you to your loved ones. Tell us about a moment that reveals what belonging—or not belonging—looks like. Cozy up and share the highs and lows that accompany the festivities. (Holiday stories from all seasons are welcome!)

The Blind Pig
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Tue, 3 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Moth
The Blind Pig
208 S. 1st St.
Ann Arbor, Michigan 48104