The Moth: Home for the Holidays (Ann Arbor - 11/3/2026)

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS. Prepare a five-minute story about embracing every aspect of the holiday season. From the chaos of family gatherings, an unexpected reunion, or a kick under the table to keep the peace. To the bustling meal preparations or take-out for one. The humor, the heartbreak, the tension, or nostalgia that connects you to your loved ones. Tell us about a moment that reveals what belonging—or not belonging—looks like. Cozy up and share the highs and lows that accompany the festivities. (Holiday stories from all seasons are welcome!)