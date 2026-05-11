© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Moth: Keeping the Faith (Detroit - 11/5/2026)

The Moth: Keeping the Faith (Detroit - 11/5/2026)

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

KEEPING THE FAITH. Prepare a five-minute story about that small, still, inner voice. Tell us about a time when you believed without seeing, threw a Hail Mary pass, or were surprised by a stranger’s kindness. Small miracles, deep rituals, storms weathered, and courses stayed. Were your beliefs sharpened or shaken along the way?

Marble Bar
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

The Moth
Marble Bar
1501 Holden St
Detroit, Michigan