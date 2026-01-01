The Moth: Second Chances (Ann Arbor - 12/15/2026)

The Moth StorySLAM is an open-mic storytelling competition in which anyone can share a true, personal, 5-minute story on the night's theme. Sign up for a chance to tell a story or sit back and enjoy the show! Tonight’s theme is…

SECOND CHANCES. Prepare a five-minute story about giving it another go. Sometimes another chance opens the door to something extraordinary; other times, do-overs mean “game over.” A moment of redemption after a disastrous first impression. An unexpected act of forgiveness when someone you loved let you down. The time you refused to let an early failure be the final word. Did it pay off to give that friend another shot — or did “fool me twice” prove painfully true? Share your take-twos, redos, and try-try-agains.