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The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera

“The brilliant original returns “more spectacular than ever” –Sunday Express

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again in Cameron Mackintosh’s revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA! Based on the brilliant original production seen around the world, this romantic and haunting tale about a disfigured musical genius, known only as ‘The Phantom,’ who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House, returns to East Lansing “more spectacular than ever” (Sunday Express).

Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, the Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

Wharton Center For Performing Arts
From $47 with a subscription
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Sep 05, 2027.
Wharton Center For Performing Arts
750 E. Shaw Ln
East Lansing, Michigan 48824
1-800-WHARTON
wharton@msu.edu
https://www.whartoncenter.com/