The Reel Social Club: Practical Magic 2

THE REEL SOCIAL CLUB

Emagine's and Club Cinephilia have created a new female-driven monthly movie club, allowing ladies the ability to experienced with your girlfriends! Tickets are $30 and include admission to the movie, a small popcorn, a cocktail or mocktail, and a special gift. (Tickets will go on sale August 25).

Cost: $30 per ticket

Film: Practical Magic 2

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Time: 7:00pm

Locations: Emagine Rochester Hills

For tickets and additional information, visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com.