The Reel Social Club: "THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING"
The Reel Social Club: "THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING"
THE REEL SOCIAL CLUB
Emagine's and Club Cinephilia have created a new female-driven monthly movie club, allowing ladies the ability to experienced with your girlfriends! Tickets are $30 and include admission to the movie, a small popcorn, a cocktail or mocktail, and a special gift.
Cost: $30 per ticket
Film: Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
Date: Wednesday, December 2nd, 2026
Time: 7:00pm
Locations: Emagine Rochester Hills
For tickets and additional information, visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com.
Emagine Royal Oak
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026