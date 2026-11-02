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The Reel Social Club: "THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING"

The Reel Social Club: "THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING"

THE REEL SOCIAL CLUB
Emagine's and Club Cinephilia have created a new female-driven monthly movie club, allowing ladies the ability to experienced with your girlfriends! Tickets are $30 and include admission to the movie, a small popcorn, a cocktail or mocktail, and a special gift.
Cost: $30 per ticket
Film: Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping
Date: Wednesday, December 2nd, 2026
Time: 7:00pm
Locations: Emagine Rochester Hills

For tickets and additional information, visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com.

Emagine Royal Oak
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Emagine Royal Oak
https://www.emagine-entertainment.com