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The Reel Social Club: VERITY

The Reel Social Club: VERITY

THE REEL SOCIAL CLUB
Emagine's and Club Cinephilia have created a new female-driven monthly movie club, allowing ladies the ability to experienced with your girlfriends! Tickets are $30 and include admission to the movie, a small popcorn, a cocktail or mocktail, and a special gift.
Cost: $30 per ticket
Film: Verity
Date: Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Time: 7:00pm
Locations: Emagine Rochester Hills

For tickets and additional information, visit www.Emagine-Entertainment.com.

Emagine Rochester Hills
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Emagine Rochester Hills